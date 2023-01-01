Often called the most authentic Japanese garden outside Japan, this tranquil escape recently underwent a $30-million expansion under the guidance of renowned architect Kengo Kuma.

Completed in 2017, the expansion added three new buildings to the already impressive array of water features, koi ponds, ornamental cherry trees, a ceremonial teahouse and a sand garden. Free tours run daily at noon.

To maintain the serenity and beauty of this space, visitors are asked to maintain some important courtesies. Stick to the approved paths and don’t step on raked sand gardens or moss. Turn your phone off. Don’t smoke or vape. And don’t feed or try to touch the koi.

Gift shop and cafe

If you want to soak up more Japanese culture on your visit you can also head to the Garden Gift shopin the Cultural Village and pick up a souvenir. There is also a gorgeous glass-framed cafe onsite, Umami Café, which serves Japanese tea sets with treats like mochi icecream and umami popcorn.

Parking

Located inside Washington Park, Japanese Garden has similar pressures on car parking spaces. For this reason visitors are encouraged to catch public transport and either walk or take the free shuttle on to the gardens. See Washington Park for more information on transport options.

