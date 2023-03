These gardens practically gave Portland its 'Rose City' nickname. They sprawl across 4.5 acres of manicured lawns, fountains and flowerbeds, and on a clear day you can catch peeks of downtown and Mt Hood. Over 700 rose varieties grow in the permanent gardens, including many old and rare specimens, and from April to September the scent and colors are intoxicating.

From June to late September, volunteers lead tours daily, starting from the Rose Garden Store at 1pm (call ahead to confirm).