Aerial Tram

West Hills

Portland's aerial tram runs from the South Waterfront (where there's a streetcar stop) to Marquam Hill about every six minutes. The tram runs along a 3300ft line up a vertical ascent of 500ft – the ride takes four minutes and offers good views across the Willamette River and Portland's Southeast.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

  • USA, Oregon, Portland, skyline and Tom McCall Waterfront Park

    Tom McCall Waterfront Park

    1.2 MILES

    This popular riverside park, which lines the west bank of the Willamette River, was finished in 1978 after four years of construction. It replaced an old…

  • Fallen Tree In Lush Forest

    Forest Park

    4.26 MILES

    Abutting the more manicured Washington Park to the south (to which it is linked by various trails) is the far wilder 5100-acre Forest Park, an urban…

  • Japanese Garden

    Japanese Garden

    2.23 MILES

    Often called the most authentic Japanese garden outside Japan, this tranquil escape recently underwent a $30-million expansion under the guidance of…

  • AUGUST 18, 2017: Visitors in Pioneer Place on a summer day.

    Pioneer Courthouse Square

    1.38 MILES

    The heart of downtown Portland, at the heart of Portland’s retail district and the city’s transit system, is a multi-tiered brick plaza nicknamed Portland…

  • July 2018: Visitors at the International Rose Test Garden in Portland.

    Washington Park

    2.26 MILES

    West of the city, Washington Park is a lush destination with 410 acres of green space, well-manicured gardens and forested trails. Within the parkland are…

  • Vancouver National Historic Reserve

    Vancouver National Historic Reserve

    8.54 MILES

    Situated within easy walking distance of the city center is Vancouver's most important historical monument, and also one of the most important statewide…

  • Organic fruits

    Saturday Market

    1.59 MILES

    The best time to walk along the Portland Waterfront is on a weekend, when you can catch this famous market showcasing arts and crafts, street entertainers…

  • Fort Vancouver Historic Site

    Fort Vancouver Historic Site

    8.76 MILES

    At this reconstructed fort, park rangers and actors in period costume skillfully summon the era from 1825 to 1845, when it served as headquarters of the…

Nearby West Hills attractions

1. Oregon Museum of Science & Industry

0.66 MILES

This excellent museum offers hands-on science exhibits for kids, along with other temporary exhibits like 'The Science Behind Pixar.' There's also a movie…

2. Salmon Street Springs Fountain

1.08 MILES

This photo-friendly fountain, on Salmon St near the river, cycles through computer-generated patterns. On hot days kids (and adults) take turns plunging…

3. Mill Ends Park

1.14 MILES

Having the largest park (Forest Park) within city limits perhaps isn't an oddity, but having the smallest one might be. Mill Ends Park – located on the…

4. South Park Blocks

1.14 MILES

The South Park Blocks, a 12-block-long greenway that runs through much of downtown, are a fine, leafy refuge from downtown's bustle. They host a farmers…

5. Portland State University

1.17 MILES

This pretty campus is at the southwestern corner of downtown. There's a good farmers market here on Saturday, and several food carts around.

6. Portland Building

1.18 MILES

This controversial 15-story building (1982) was designed by Michael Graves and catapulted the postmodern architect to celebrity status. But the blocky,…

8. New Deal Distillery

1.22 MILES

This spirit-factory started as a small-time operation using a short copper still that remains on the premises (it's tucked away on a shelf). Now the…