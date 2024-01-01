Portland's aerial tram runs from the South Waterfront (where there's a streetcar stop) to Marquam Hill about every six minutes. The tram runs along a 3300ft line up a vertical ascent of 500ft – the ride takes four minutes and offers good views across the Willamette River and Portland's Southeast.
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
