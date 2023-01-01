This spirit-factory started as a small-time operation using a short copper still that remains on the premises (it's tucked away on a shelf). Now the facility also operates a tasting room and distillers' workshop. Take a tour, then stick around for a cocktail using one of the distillery's many spirits – New Deal's Hot Monkey Vodka is a spicy crowd-pleaser.

You can also get a 'passport' (www.distilleryrowpdx.com) that lets you visit all the distilleries along 'Distillery Row,' a string of eight in the area.