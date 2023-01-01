This controversial 15-story building (1982) was designed by Michael Graves and catapulted the postmodern architect to celebrity status. But the blocky, pastel-colored edifice has never been popular with the people who work inside it. The city found structural problems that led to massive reconstruction works that will be underway through the end of 2019; the pastel tiles will be replaced with terra-cotta ones. While it's currently covered, at least it's somewhat green: an eco-roof was installed in 2006.

Crouched over the main doors of the Portland Building is Portlandia, an immense statue of the Goddess of Commerce, Portland's supposed patroness. Made by sculptor Raymond Kaskey, the figure is, at just over 34ft, the second-largest hammered-copper statue in the US (after the Statue of Liberty).