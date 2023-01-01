Oregon State Capitol

The state's first capitol building burned down in 1855, and a domed classic Roman edifice was built to replace it. Unfortunately, that building also burned down (in 1935), and the current capitol building was completed in 1938. Bauhaus and art-deco influences are apparent, especially in the strident bas-relief in the front statuary and the hatbox-like cupola. The building is faced with white Danby Vermont marble, and the interior is lined with rose travertine from Montana.

The most notable features of the capitol are four Works Progress Administration–era murals lining the interior of the rotunda. There's also a galleria with changing exhibits, plus a cafe. Surmounting the capitol building's top is the gleaming Oregon Pioneer, a 23ft-high gilded statue depicting a stylized, early male settler.

Free tours are offered daily; check the website for schedules. In spring and summer you can also take a 'Tower Tour,' which goes up 121 spiral steps to the rooftop (weather permitting).