This interesting 5-acre complex houses grassy gardens, two gift shops, a clutch of pioneer buildings and two museums. The Mission Mill Museum, Jason Lee House (1841), John Boon House (1847), Methodist Parsonage (1841) and an old Presbyterian church (1858) all look pretty much as they did in the 1840s and 1850s. The Thomas Kay Woolen Mill was built in 1889 and was powered by a mill race (waterway), a section of which still runs through the grounds.

Access to the grounds is free.