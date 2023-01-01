Open to everyone, the Mt Angel Abbey is a delightful Benedictine monastery on grassy grounds set atop a hill that overlooks town. There's a modernist library designed by Finnish architect Alvar Aalto, plus a quirky museum featuring a 2.5lb pig hairball and deformed calves (among other amazing taxidermy). Lodging is available to those seeking a spiritual retreat, and the monks brew their own Belgian-style beers at Benedictine Brewery, adjacent to the abbey grounds.