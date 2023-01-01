Champoeg State Heritage Area

A state heritage area and popular family destination, Champoeg is 25 miles southwest of Portland. There are 615 acres of old-growth woodland, grassy meadows, nature trails, historic sites, campgrounds and a playground. Films and displays in the museum at the visitor center explain the events that led up to the famous vote, in 1843, that formed the Northwest's first provisional government. There are exhibits on the Calapooians and the flood patterns of the Willamette River. On summer weekends, various tours and programs are offered.