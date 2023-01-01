Oregon Garden

Plant-lovers shouldn't miss this garden, located 15 miles east of Salem outside Silverton. Over 20 specialty gardens are showcased on 80 acres, including a Northwest plant collection, miniature conifer section, children's garden and even a pet-friendly garden. There are 5 miles of walking trails, with a tram that runs on weekends for those with mobility issues. Check the website for events like classes and lectures. Opening hours and admission prices vary year-round.

A large hotel resort is also on the premises, with wedding and conference facilities.