Wonderful if you like sea creatures and dioramas. There are also opportunities to book educational whale-watching trips with a marine biologist through the museum.
Whale, Sealife & Shark Museum
Northern Oregon Coast
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
13.23 MILES
The region's top attraction, this cutting-edge aquarium is especially fun if you have kids along. Marine celebrities include seals, sea otters and a giant…
Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area
9.18 MILES
Stretching a mile out to sea is the popular Yaquina Head, a grassy headland just north of Newport. Short trails lead to viewing areas for shorebirds,…
Hatfield Marine Science Center
12.94 MILES
This excellent science center has great exhibits, especially on wave energy and the local fishing industry. There's a touch tank and you can see the…
12.75 MILES
Situated on a bushy bluff above the north entrance of the bay, this park is popular for beach access and views over Yaquina Bay. Visit the Yaquina Bay…
Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center
12.21 MILES
This modern museum, on the bayfront, educates the public on the central Oregon coast's maritime history and fishing industry, displaying such artifacts as…
12.26 MILES
This museum displays an impressive collection of Siletz artifacts, a rectangular grand piano and a hand-carved 'Dining Room' sign for the first resort…
Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio
8.6 MILES
Like glassblowing? Then don't miss the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio where you can learn to blow your own float – or just watch someone else do it.
North Lincoln Historical Museum
8.56 MILES
This good museum highlights Lincoln City's history with Native American basketry, pioneer artifacts, glass floats and exhibits on its past industries.
