Whale, Sealife & Shark Museum

Northern Oregon Coast

Wonderful if you like sea creatures and dioramas. There are also opportunities to book educational whale-watching trips with a marine biologist through the museum.

Nearby Northern Oregon Coast attractions

1. North Lincoln Historical Museum

8.56 MILES

This good museum highlights Lincoln City's history with Native American basketry, pioneer artifacts, glass floats and exhibits on its past industries.

2. Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio

8.6 MILES

Like glassblowing? Then don't miss the Jennifer Sears Glass Art Studio where you can learn to blow your own float – or just watch someone else do it.

3. Yaquina Head Outstanding Natural Area

9.18 MILES

Stretching a mile out to sea is the popular Yaquina Head, a grassy headland just north of Newport. Short trails lead to viewing areas for shorebirds,…

4. Pacific Maritime & Heritage Center

12.21 MILES

This modern museum, on the bayfront, educates the public on the central Oregon coast's maritime history and fishing industry, displaying such artifacts as…

5. Burrows House Museum

12.26 MILES

This museum displays an impressive collection of Siletz artifacts, a rectangular grand piano and a hand-carved 'Dining Room' sign for the first resort…

6. Yaquina Bay State Park

12.75 MILES

Situated on a bushy bluff above the north entrance of the bay, this park is popular for beach access and views over Yaquina Bay. Visit the Yaquina Bay…

7. Hatfield Marine Science Center

12.94 MILES

This excellent science center has great exhibits, especially on wave energy and the local fishing industry. There's a touch tank and you can see the…

8. Oregon Coast Aquarium

13.23 MILES

The region's top attraction, this cutting-edge aquarium is especially fun if you have kids along. Marine celebrities include seals, sea otters and a giant…