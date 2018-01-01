Welcome to Chichén Itzá
The heat, humidity and crowds in Chichén Itzá can be fierce, as can competition between the craft sellers who line the paths (not to mention the irritating habit of hordes clapping to illustrate the pyramid acoustics). To avoid this, try to explore the site either early in the morning or late in the afternoon.
A nightly sound and light show gets some people fired up; others less so.
Top experiences in Chichén Itzá
Chichén Itzá activities
Chichen Itza VIP Early Access with Private Guide from Cancun
Your Viator Exclusive tour begins with morning pickup from your Cancun hotel. A meal will be provided (breakfast OR lunch, depending on the season) Arriving at Chichen Itza, join your specialized guide for an in-depth tour of the site, and enjoy the tranquility of your early-morning visit before the crowds arrive. Throughout the trip, your archaeological guide’s commentary provides essential background to the well-preserved site of Chichen Itza. Learn how this large pre-Colombian city played an important role in Mayan civilization from around A.D. 600 to 1200, and remained a center of worship and pilgrimage until the arrival of the Spanish. Even today, it is still considered a sacred site by the Yucatán peninsula’s Maya population. Like many of ancient Mexico’s cities, the site was abandoned, and its ruins were hidden by jungle. Hear how the site was discovered and unearthed by archaeologists, gaining UNESCO protection and considered today one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. Your guide will explain the philosophy, cosmology and mythology behind this ancient site, such as the meaning of the stone carvings, pyramids, platforms, ball courts and staircases. Visit the Observatory, Temple of the Jaguars, Temple of the Warriors and of course the famous El Castillo, also known as the Temple of Kukulkan. Return to your hotel at around 3pm. With this Viator Exclusive, your early morning trip to Chichen Itza helps you to beat the crowds so you can enjoy the remainder of the afternoon at your own leisure!
Chichen Itza Day Trip from Cancun
During your stay in Cancun, you simply must take the opportunity to visit Chichen Itza, the most important archaeological zone in Yucatan. After hotel pickup in Cancun, explore the ancient capital of the Mayan Empire and learn why it has been designated one of the modern wonders of the world. Its extraordinary architectural beauty and geographical location are sure to leave you in awe. Your first stop is a 50-minute visit to either the Ik Kil cenote or Hubiku cenote. The cenote visited will depend on which area is less populated on the day of your tour. You'll have free time to explore this natural wonder, so be sure to bring along your towel and swimsuit! By 10:50, you'll head to the world famous archaeological site of Chichen Itza. At approximately 12pm and once inside the archaeological site, you'll be divided into English and Spanish speaking groups for a guided tour. You'll be taken on a 1.5 hour tour with a certified guide who will introduce you to the secrets of the Mayans. Your guide will explain the historical significance of all the most important sites before leaving you to enjoy the ruins on your own until 3pm. See the Pyramid of Kukulkan, el Castillo (the Castle), the Temple of Warriors and much more. After exploring the site, you'll head to the local restaurant and enjoy a buffet of fresh salads, soups, rice, meat, chicken, fish, vegetables and other regional dishes (drinks at own expense). After lunch, you'll be transported back to your Cancun hotel.
Chichen Itza and the Cenotes of Yucatan Tour form Cancun
Get picked up at your Cancun hotel, then travel in a deluxe motor coach with reclining seats and air-conditioning for the journey to Chichen Itza where a certified bilingual guide brings this ancient Mayan city to life. Start your tour enjoying a delicious buffet lunch with food from the region. Then, you will travel to the archaeologic site of Chichen Itza, once at the site, enjoy a tour with a professional tour guide (1:30 hour aproximately). After the guided tour through Chichen Itza ruins, you will have free time to take pictures or to just take a walk to explore what was once home of one of the most important civilizations of Mexico (1:00 hour). After visiting Chichen Itza, you'll head to a refreshing cenote for a swim (45 minutes). Finally, you will make a quick stop at the colonial town of Valladolid and then head back to your hotel (20 minutes).
Chichen Itza and Tulum Ruins Early-Access Tour
Day 1 or 2 — Viator Exclusive: Early Access to Chichen Itza with a Private Archaeologist Your tour starts with hotel pickup in Cancun in the very early morning, so when you arrive at Chichen Itza, you can enjoy this tranquil time of day with your archaeologist guide during your in-depth experience. During your tour, hear background information about the well-preserved site of Chichen Itza, and learn how this pre-Colombian city played an important role in Maya civilization from the years 600 to 1,200 AD. A center of worship and pilgrimage until the Spanish arrived, the site is still considered sacred by the Yucatán’s present-day Maya population. Learn how the city was discovered and unearthed by archaeologists, earning UNESCO protection, and hear from your guide about the philosophy and mythology behind the ancient ruins. Visit the Observatory, Temple of the Jaguars, Temple of the Warriors and famous El Castillo, also known as the Temple of Kukulkan. Enjoy a delicious lunch during your visit. Day 1 or 2 — Viator Exclusive: Early Access to Tulum Ruins with an Archaeologist Begin your tour with early morning hotel pickup, and stop for snacks (own expense) during the drive to Tulum. When you arrive, join your guide, a certified archaeologist, for your extensive exploration of this Maya city perched on a cliff overlooking the turquoise Caribbean. During your tour of Tulum, a Mayan word for ‘wall,’ listen to your guide’s informative commentary about the research of the site and the civilization that once lived here. Learn how Tulum was one of the major Maya cities of the 13th and 14th centuries due to its strategic location on the coast, its elevation (the region’s highest) and its defense system. Today, Tulum is best known for its sandy beaches and the remains of colorful murals painted over bright white walls, but as you wander the ruins of the city, you’ll learn about the archaeological uncovering of this political settlement that once exploited the rich marine resources off the coast. Viator Exclusives combine unique experiences and great deals — from traditional tours to once-in-a-lifetime experiences — and are not available from other 3rd-party online sellers.
Chichen Itza, Ek Balam and Cenote Hubiku Tour
After boarding the transportation at your hotel and a technical stop of 10 minutes, you will begin the route towards the first destination, Chichen Itzá. This sacred city of the Itzáes marvels you every time the k’in Ahau (sun in the Mayan language) sets on March 21st and September 21st, during the spring and fall equinoxes.The main building is the Kukulkan Castle, known as The Pyramid. It is an icon of the astronomical, architectural, mathematical and engineering knowledge and, together with the platforms, they tell us about the past, with their many sculptures and representations of feathered serpents and Chaac masks, the majestic god of rain that lives in the sacred cenote, the entrance to the underworld.Its monumental ball game represents with its engravings and glyphs the very important ceremony established by the gods themselves, according to the sacred pages of Popol Vuj (the sacred book of Mayans). The Astronomical Observatory, also known as The Snail and the area of The Church are worth admiring, thanks to their masks from the Mayan classic period.The second stop of the day will be the majestic Cenote Hubiku, after getting to know the history of Chichen Itza. Here, you will be able to cool off in its water and have a relaxing time that you will surely remember forever. The cenote is subterranean, and we will enter it through its stone stairway. Thanks to its opening at the top, with the entrance of the sunlight, the water achieves a beautiful blue color.In this type of cenotes, the water is usually 20-21 degrees Celsius.You will finish the tour at Ek’Balam, where you will be able to climb the Acropolis and see the monumental entrance to the underworld, represented in the Uk’it Kan Lec Tok’ grave before being reborn as the mythical god of corn. The grave shows the jaws of a jaguar, and they found an offering consisting of more than 7,000 pieces of jewelry in it, made by the best goldsmiths of the time. That allows us to compare such wealth with the ones from Egypt and China. The main palace and the contrast of the lines of buildings that complete the main square from the top provide it with a unique mysticism in the Mayan world.The sculptures remind us of winged beings, and the comparison with beings from other cultures such as the Indian invites us to appreciate and compare it with other archaeological sites. Getting to know the kingdom of Talol in the city of the Jaguar Star after the refreshing waters of the cenote is a unique combination.
Chichen Itza Tour from Cancun
Your tour begins with hotel pickup from your Central Cancun hotel. You will head to Chichen Itza archaeological site, and enjoy a wonderful tour of the site with an expert guide who may be multilingual. On your way to Chichen Itza, you will get essential information and background so you can get a better understanding of the history of this site.This large Pre-Columbian city played an important role in Mayan civilization between the years 600 and 1,200. Once the first part of the day is over, recharge your energy at one of the restaurants where you will enjoy a special buffet, and have free time to swim in an actual secret Mayan sinkhole (cenote) or take a short break to rest. Your tour will end with dropping you off back at your Cancun hotel.