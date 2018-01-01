Chichen Itza, Ek Balam and Cenote Hubiku Tour

After boarding the transportation at your hotel and a technical stop of 10 minutes, you will begin the route towards the first destination, Chichen Itzá. This sacred city of the Itzáes marvels you every time the k’in Ahau (sun in the Mayan language) sets on March 21st and September 21st, during the spring and fall equinoxes.The main building is the Kukulkan Castle, known as The Pyramid. It is an icon of the astronomical, architectural, mathematical and engineering knowledge and, together with the platforms, they tell us about the past, with their many sculptures and representations of feathered serpents and Chaac masks, the majestic god of rain that lives in the sacred cenote, the entrance to the underworld.Its monumental ball game represents with its engravings and glyphs the very important ceremony established by the gods themselves, according to the sacred pages of Popol Vuj (the sacred book of Mayans). The Astronomical Observatory, also known as The Snail and the area of The Church are worth admiring, thanks to their masks from the Mayan classic period.The second stop of the day will be the majestic Cenote Hubiku, after getting to know the history of Chichen Itza. Here, you will be able to cool off in its water and have a relaxing time that you will surely remember forever. The cenote is subterranean, and we will enter it through its stone stairway. Thanks to its opening at the top, with the entrance of the sunlight, the water achieves a beautiful blue color.In this type of cenotes, the water is usually 20-21 degrees Celsius.You will finish the tour at Ek’Balam, where you will be able to climb the Acropolis and see the monumental entrance to the underworld, represented in the Uk’it Kan Lec Tok’ grave before being reborn as the mythical god of corn. The grave shows the jaws of a jaguar, and they found an offering consisting of more than 7,000 pieces of jewelry in it, made by the best goldsmiths of the time. That allows us to compare such wealth with the ones from Egypt and China. The main palace and the contrast of the lines of buildings that complete the main square from the top provide it with a unique mysticism in the Mayan world.The sculptures remind us of winged beings, and the comparison with beings from other cultures such as the Indian invites us to appreciate and compare it with other archaeological sites. Getting to know the kingdom of Talol in the city of the Jaguar Star after the refreshing waters of the cenote is a unique combination.