From the Plataforma de Venus, a 250m rough stone sacbé (path) runs north to the huge sunken well that gave this city its name. The Sacred Cenote is some 60m in diameter and 35m deep. The walls between the summit and the water’s surface are ensnared in tangled vines and other vegetation, and sadly it's hard to see much of the water, but spare a thought for the children and adults sacrificed to the gods here over the centuries.

There are ruins of a small steam bath next to the cenote.