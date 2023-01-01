The grasslands and lowland forests of Unesco-listed Manas National Park, abutting the Bhutan border about 150km northwest of Guwahati, are home to a very impressive list of animals including tigers, one-horned rhinos (around 30 each), over 1000 elephants and 500 wild water buffalo – plus clouded and common leopards and some 475 bird species. On a safari you'd be very lucky to sight a tiger, rhino or leopard, but you will almost certainly see a variety of other interesting wildlife.

Jeep safaris from the park's Bansbari gate last around three hours, normally costing ₹2600 in addition to park entry fees for the vehicle and passengers. Accommodation lodges can arrange everything for you, usually for a few hundred rupees extra.