Royal Manas National Park

Royal Manas is Bhutan's oldest national park and occupies territory in the biodiverse southern foothills of three dzongkhags: Zhemgang, Sarpang and Pemagatshel. Tourism is in its infancy here and the best place to base yourself to experience the park (rafting and safaris) is Panbang in Zhemgang Dzongkhag. The park is open all year, but from June to August it is very hot, and tourist-oriented ecolodges and activities (rafting and safaris) usually stop running.

The park abuts the Manas National Park in Indian Assam, forming an important transnational conservation area.