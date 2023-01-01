One of the best places to see tigers in India, the seldom-visited Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve, 150km south of Nagpur, is now much more accessible thanks to the upgrading of state highways. Despite not drawing the crowds of many other bigger name forest reserves in India, it is one of the best spots to get up close and personal with tigers and other wildlife.

Mammals in the 1700-sq-km include gaurs, chitals, nilgais, sloth bears and leopards, as well as very healthy tiger numbers (estimated at around 88 adults and 45 cubs in the park plus 35 additional tigers in the surrounding areas); the park is also a fantastic spot for birders. The park also remains open throughout the year, unlike many in India. The prices here, however, can really add up: three-hour safaris in Gypsy 4WDs cost ₹2700 per vehicle plus ₹350 for a mandatory guide and ₹200 for an SLR camera (or ₹250 for any lens greater than 250mm) in addition to park admission fees, so you are looking at between ₹7050 to ₹11,050 per safari before even thinking about snapping a photo.