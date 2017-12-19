Welcome to Austria
No country waltzes so effortlessly between the urban and the outdoors as Austria. One day you’re cresting alpine summits, the next you’re swanning around imperial Vienna.
Cue High Culture
Over centuries, the Habsburgs channelled immense wealth into the fine arts and music, collecting palaces and castles the way others do stamps. You’ll still feel their cultural reverberations in Austria today – be it watching Lipizzaner stallions prance at the Spanish Riding School, or crossing the Hofburg to eyeball Rubens masterpieces in the Kunsthistorisches Museum, or Klimt and Schiele at the MuseumsQuartier. The work of classical pop stars such as Mozart, Strauss, Mahler, Haydn and Schubert echo as loudly as ever at lavishly gilded concert halls, and music festivals like Salzburg Festival and Bregenzer Festspiele are staged against uplifting lakeside or mountain backdrops.
River Deep, Mountain High
The journey really is the destination in Austria. Perhaps yours will be a meandering one through deeply carved valleys, on railways that unzip the Alps to thread improbably along sheer mountain flanks, past glaciers and through flower-freckled meadows. Chances are, however, that such lyrical landscapes will have you itching to leap onto a bicycle saddle or lace up hiking boots to reach those enticingly off-the-radar corners of the country. In winter, the slopes hum with skiers and boarders, while summer beckons white-water rafters and canyoners to glacial rivers and lakes that sparkle like gemstones. Der Berg ruft – the mountain calls!
Baroque And Beyond
Austria might conjure visions of wedding-cake-like baroque churches, dripping with lavish detail, palatial Hapsburg headquarters like Schloss Schönnbrunn, and Gothic crowning glories like the Stephansdom. But the country is more than the sum of its pomp and palaces. A fresh breath of architectural air and a feel of new-found cool is sweeping through the cities, bringing with it a happy marriage of the contemporary and historic. Some of the most eye-catching icons are actually the newbies: Vienna’s MuseumsQuartier in revamped imperial stables, the colour-shifting giant Rubik’s Cube that is Ars Electronica in Linz and the sci-fi ready Kunsthaus Graz. Prepare to see Austria in a whole new light.
Food At the Source
Guess what? There’s more to Austrian cuisine than boot-sized schnitzels and dumplings heavier than bowling balls. The country has come on in culinary leaps and bounds recently, while staying true to its ethos of careful local sourcing. Vegan, organic, foraged, Slow Food: they are more than just buzzwords. Whether you’re at a farmers market, a retro-style deli, a cool new brunch spot or a Michelin-starred restaurant, the love of the land shines through time and again. Asparagus in spring, Marille (apricots) in summer, mushrooms, game and new wine in autumn – Austria likes its food to swing with the seasons and taste of the source.
Top experiences in Austria
Recent articles
Austria activities
The Original Sound of Music Tour in Salzburg
Relax and listen to the soundtrack or sing along to the famous songs and lyrics including 'My Favourite Things,' 'Do-Re-Mi,' 'Edelweiss,' 'Climb Ev'ry Mountain,' 'Sixteen Going on Seventeen,' 'The Lonely Goatherd' and, of course, the glorious title song, 'The Sound of Music.'You will stop in Mondsee for roughly one hour where you will have free time to explore Mondsee Cathedral, the setting of the famous film wedding. You can also explore this beautiful Austrian town at your leisure and we recommend stopping by Mrs Brown's cafe to taste the best 'crisp apple strudel' in Mondsee.
Salzburg Small Group Day Tour from Munich
Salzburg is also one of the most popular movie tourism destinations in the world for one simple reason, The Sound of Music. With a group of up to 25 people, you will see sights you'll remember from the silver screen. Salzburg is one of the finest preserved medieval old towns in Europe, criss-crossed with winding streets and venerable market places and adorned with architectural monuments of the later baroque era. Piazzas and fountains, the stunning Domkirche Cathedral, palaces, gardens, churches, monasteries, confectioneries and patisseries. And towering above it all, the breathtaking 900 year old fortress Festung Hohensalzburg, the magnificent edifice that dominates the city's skyline. Your expert guide will bring you on a train ride from Munich to Austria and back again and put their knowledge of the city and what is best to see and do at your service. We'll provide you with a map and give you a 1.5-hour orientation tour through the major sites. You'll then have three hours to explore the city for yourself before the return journey. We have the inside knowledge of what to see and where to go and are dedicated to helping you experience the city by the most convenient and most efficient means. The journey to Salzburg takes approximately two hours by train. Germany's rail system is world renowned and this journey to the Alps is no exception. Trains are clean, comfortable and equipped with washrooms. Feel free to walk around and chat to your fellow travelers as well as your guide, who can answer any questions about Munich and Bavaria.
Melk Abbey and Danube Valley Day Trip from Vienna
Board a coach in Vienna in the morning and relax on the drive out to the Austrian countryside. Travel through the Wachau Valley, a 24-mile (39-km) stretch of the Danube River carving a picturesque path between the towns of Krems and Melk. Characterized by vineyards, forested slopes, wine-producing villages, mysterious castles and imposing fortresses, Wachau’s harmonious blend of natural and cultural beauty won the area a UNESCO World Heritage title. Learn about the history of this beautiful part of Austria from your guide on your way to the medieval castle ruins of Burgruine Dürnstein, where Richard the Lionheart was imprisoned while waiting for his ransom to arrive from England.In Spitz, transfer to a boat and cruise down the Danube through the heart of the valley, passing the old wine town of Krems before arriving in Melk. Here you'll visit Melk Abbey, a magnificent Benedictine abbey on a rocky outcrop overlooking the river. First established in the 11th century and rebuilt in the 18th century, Melk Abbey has housed monks for 900 years, and today its architecture is a remarkable example of Austrian’s baroque style. Have time for lunch in town (own expense) before relaxing on the drive back to Vienna, concluding at the Vienna State Opera in the evening.Please note, pick up services only available with certain hotels. Please check 'view additional info.' for hotel details and pick-up time.
Wine Tasting Bike Tour from Vienna
Leave Vienna behind for a full day in the countryside. Imagine a glorious Austrian day of sipping, swirling and slurping through one of the country’s best winemaking regions, the Wachau Valley. Does it sound wonderful? Make it a reality on this guided bike tour from Vienna!Renowned for its quality wines, stunning villages and breathtaking scenery, the Wachau Valley is the perfect place to enjoy a day away from the city. You’ll arrive in the Wachau Valley from Vienna by train, and then hop on your bike (rental included) to explore with your guide. Enjoy the freedom and fresh air of biking in the scenic countryside, with magnificent vineyards on both sides of the Danube River.Sample Austrian wines at small, family-run wineries and pedal along the river. Visit six stunning villages, all of which offer lots of photo opportunities, before spending some free time swimming in the Danube or playing beach volleyball.Learn why Austrian wine and schnapps are some of the best in the world and meander through the magnificent fortress ruins of Dürnstein (King Richard the Lionheart's prison). When your time in the valley is up, take the train back to Vienna.
Mozart Dinner Concert Salzburg
After taking your seat, enjoy arias and duettos from The Magic Flute, Don Giovanni, and The Marriage of Figaro, as well as the very famous first movement of A Little Night Music. The Baroque Hall is one of the last concert halls in Salzburg where candlelight is still permitted.The single courses of the dinner are served during the concert intermissions. (See a sample menu in the Itinerary section below.) Look forward to hearing a concert of highest quality with unique artists.
Eagles Nest in Berchtesgaden Tour from Salzburg
Meet at Mirabellplatz, and travel from Salzburg to the Bavarian Alps. Your route takes in idyllic scenery alongside notable sights, so gaze out as you travel to see Hellbrunn Castle, the Königsee River Valley and mountains dotted with farmhouses.Stop at Obersalzberg, a mountainside hamlet near Berchtesgaden. Then, relax on a 20-minute shuttle bus journey and admire the surrounding alpine beauty as you snake your way up a cliff-clinging pass. Worry not: your bus has special brakes to cope with the terrain.Cast your eyes across to the mountain of Hoher Göll, and then step aboard a brass elevator, which was built to shuttle Hitler’s guests through the cliffs to Eagle’s Nest. Hop out at the top to head straight inside with your skip-the-line ticket.As you explore with your guide, see the spots where Hitler hosted his meetings and learn all about the site, which was built for the Nazi leader’s 50th birthday. Perched at an altitude of some 5,000 feet (1,524 meters), the Eagle’s Nest boasts handsome views and your guide will point out the finest vantage points.After an hour, return to your coach by elevator and bus. Stop in Berchtesgaden for lunch (own expense), and then return to Salzburg.