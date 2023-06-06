Innsbruck

Tyrol’s capital is a sight to behold. The jagged rock spires of the Nordkette range are so close that within minutes it’s possible to travel from the city's heart to more than 2000m above sea level and alpine pastures where cowbells chime. Summer and winter activities abound, and it’s understandable why some visitors only take a peek at Innsbruck proper before heading for the hills. But to do so is a shame, for Innsbruck is in many ways Austria in microcosm: its late-medieval Altstadt is picture-book stuff, presided over by a grand Habsburg palace and baroque cathedral, while its Olympic ski jump with big mountain views makes a spectacular leap between the urban and the outdoors.

  • Renaissance Schloss Ambras (castle).

    Schloss Ambras

    Innsbruck

    Picturesquely perched on a hill and set among beautiful gardens, this Renaissance pile was acquired in 1564 by Archduke Ferdinand II, then ruler of Tyrol,…

  • People are passing around the palace Hofburg in Innsbruck, Austria.; Shutterstock ID 550745233; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Hofburg Innsbruck POI

    Hofburg

    Innsbruck

    Grabbing attention with its pearly white facade and cupolas, the Hofburg was built as a castle for Archduke Sigmund the Rich in the 15th century, expanded…

  • Golden Roof, Innsbruck, Austria

    Goldenes Dachl

    Innsbruck

    Innsbruck's golden wonder and most distinctive landmark is this Gothic oriel, built for Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I (1459–1519), lavishly festooned…

  • Hofkirche

    Hofkirche

    Innsbruck

    Innsbruck’s pride and joy is the Gothic Hofkirche, one of Europe’s finest royal court churches. It was commissioned in 1553 by Ferdinand I, who enlisted…

  • Tiroler Landesmuseum Ferdinandeum

    Tiroler Landesmuseum Ferdinandeum

    Innsbruck

    This treasure trove of Tyrolean history and art moves from Bronze Age artefacts to the original reliefs used to design the Goldenes Dachl. Alongside…

  • Bergisel

    Bergisel

    Innsbruck

    Rising above Innsbruck like a celestial staircase, this glass-and-steel ski jump was designed by much-lauded Iraqi architect Zaha Hadid. It's 455 steps or…

  • Volkskunst Museum

    Volkskunst Museum

    Innsbruck

    The Volkskunst Museum presents a fascinating romp through Tyrolean folk art from hand-carved sleighs and Christmas cribs to carnival masks and cowbells…

  • Dom St Jakob

    Dom St Jakob

    Innsbruck

    Innsbruck's 18th-century cathedral is a feast of over-the-top baroque. The Asam brothers from Munich completed much of the sumptuous art and stuccowork,…

Idyllic summer landscape with a flower meadow, snowy mountains and a blue lake, Zell am See, Pinzgau, Salzburger Land, Austria, Europe 1408095446 pinzgau, alps, alpine, hohe tauern, kaprun, kitzsteinhorn, hochalpenstrasse, view, beautiful, vacation, green, europe. austria, landscape, blooming, scenic, outdoor, holiday, touring

Tips & Advice

12 of the best places to visit in Austria

May 9, 2024 • 13 min read

