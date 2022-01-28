Tyrol

Overview

Tyrol is as pure alpine as Austria gets, with mountains that make you want to yodel out loud and patchwork pastures chiming with cowbells. After the first proper dump of snow in winter, it's a Christmas-card scene, with snow-frosted forests and skiers whizzing down some of the finest slopes in Europe. Summer is lower key: hiking trails thread high to peaks and mountain huts, while folk music gets steins swinging down in the valleys.

  • Renaissance Schloss Ambras (castle).

    Schloss Ambras

    Innsbruck

    Picturesquely perched on a hill and set among beautiful gardens, this Renaissance pile was acquired in 1564 by Archduke Ferdinand II, then ruler of Tyrol,…

  • People are passing around the palace Hofburg in Innsbruck, Austria.; Shutterstock ID 550745233; Your name (First / Last): Daniel Fahey; GL account no.: 65050; Netsuite department name: Online Editorial; Full Product or Project name including edition: Hofburg Innsbruck POI

    Hofburg

    Innsbruck

    Grabbing attention with its pearly white facade and cupolas, the Hofburg was built as a castle for Archduke Sigmund the Rich in the 15th century, expanded…

  • Golden Roof, Innsbruck, Austria

    Goldenes Dachl

    Innsbruck

    Innsbruck's golden wonder and most distinctive landmark is this Gothic oriel, built for Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I (1459–1519), lavishly festooned…

  • Hofkirche

    Hofkirche

    Innsbruck

    Innsbruck’s pride and joy is the Gothic Hofkirche, one of Europe’s finest royal court churches. It was commissioned in 1553 by Ferdinand I, who enlisted…

  • Festung Kufstein

    Festung Kufstein

    Tyrol

    Lifted high on a rocky crag like an offering to the alpine peaks that surround it, Kufstein's turreted castle provides a fascinating insight into the town…

  • Rosengartenschlucht

    Rosengartenschlucht

    Tyrol

    An easygoing family hike is the 5km (approximately three-hour) loop through the dramatic 200m-high Rosengartenschlucht, where boarded walkways make for a…

  • Silberbergwerk

    Silberbergwerk

    Tyrol

    You almost feel like breaking out into a rendition of ‘Heigh-Ho’ at Silberbergwerk Schwaz, as you board a mini train and venture deep into the bowels of…

  • INNSBRUCK, AUSTRIA - AUGUST 16: Swarovski Kristallwelten (Crystal Worlds) crystal-themed theme park entrance on August 16, 2013 near Innsbruck, Austria. alps, architecture, art, austria, autumn, background, beauty, bright, building, city, company, crystal, decoration, destination, elegance, entrance, europe, european, exhibition, exposition, eye, fashion, fountain, glamour, glass, grass, head, home, house, industry, innsbruck, july, kristallwelten, lawn, luxury, modern, mouth, nature, outdoor, park, salzkammergut, swarovski, tirol, traditional, travel, tyrol, urban, wattens, worlds

    Swarovski Kristallwelten

    Tyrol

    Swarovski crystals sparkle in all their glory at the fantasy fairy-tale Kristallwelten. A giant’s head spewing water into a pond greets you in the park,…

Greetings from Austria

Skiing

A postcard from the Austrian Alps: my ski trip to Gurgl in pics

Dec 6, 2022 • 4 min read

