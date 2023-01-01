Swarovski Kristallwelten

Swarovski crystals sparkle in all their glory at the fantasy fairy-tale Kristallwelten. A giant’s head spewing water into a pond greets you in the park, where you will also find the attention-grabbing Crystal Cloud, embellished with 800,000 crystals and drifting above a mirrorlike pool and a crystalline-themed playground, tower and labyrinth for kids.

In the Chambers of Wonder, you will find designer Alexander McQueen’s Silent Light, a crystal tree winterscape, the Eden crystal forest, and South Korean artist Lee Bul’s modernist architecture–inspired Into Lattice Sun, a kind of crystal utopia. There’s also a store selling crystal creations ranging from a few euros into the thousands, as well as a cafe-restaurant.