Stepping south of the medieval centre is the Burg Hasegg, where a spiral staircase coils up to the 5th floor for far-reaching views over Hall. The castle had a 300-year career as a mint for silver Thalers (coins, the root of the modern word ‘dollar’), and this history is unravelled in the Münze Hall, displaying water-driven and hammer-striking techniques. Audio guides are included in the price and kids can mint their own coin.