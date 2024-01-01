Zeughaus

Innsbruck

Emperor Maximilian’s former arsenal, the Zeughaus runs chronologically through Tyrol’s cultural history. It kicks off with geological and mineral history, including the silver that made Hall and Schwaz medieval powerhouses, but mostly concentrates on Tyrol’s greatest hero, Andreas Hofer.

