Rathaus

Tyrol

Bordering the main square is Hall’s 15th-century town hall, with its distinctive courtyard, complete with crenellated edges and mosaic crests.

1. Pfarrkirche St Nikolaus

0.03 MILES

This graceful 13th-century church is best known for its Waldaufkapelle, home to Florian Waldauf’s grisly collection of 45 skulls and 12 bones, picked from…

2. Bergbau Museum

0.07 MILES

This reconstructed salt mine, complete with galleries, tools and shafts, can only be visited by 40-minute guided tour. Salt was mined in the valley for…

3. Burg Hasegg

0.12 MILES

Stepping south of the medieval centre is the Burg Hasegg, where a spiral staircase coils up to the 5th floor for far-reaching views over Hall. The castle…

4. Schloss Ambras

3.81 MILES

Picturesquely perched on a hill and set among beautiful gardens, this Renaissance pile was acquired in 1564 by Archduke Ferdinand II, then ruler of Tyrol,…

5. Swarovski Kristallwelten

4.49 MILES

Swarovski crystals sparkle in all their glory at the fantasy fairy-tale Kristallwelten. A giant’s head spewing water into a pond greets you in the park,…

6. Zeughaus

4.78 MILES

Emperor Maximilian’s former arsenal, the Zeughaus runs chronologically through Tyrol’s cultural history. It kicks off with geological and mineral history,…

7. Alpenzoo

5.12 MILES

Billing itself as a conservation-oriented zoo, this is where you can get close to alpine wildlife such as golden eagles, chamois and ibex. It's a 10…

8. Tiroler Landesmuseum Ferdinandeum

5.24 MILES

This treasure trove of Tyrolean history and art moves from Bronze Age artefacts to the original reliefs used to design the Goldenes Dachl. Alongside…