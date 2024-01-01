Bordering the main square is Hall’s 15th-century town hall, with its distinctive courtyard, complete with crenellated edges and mosaic crests.
3.81 MILES
Picturesquely perched on a hill and set among beautiful gardens, this Renaissance pile was acquired in 1564 by Archduke Ferdinand II, then ruler of Tyrol,…
5.34 MILES
Grabbing attention with its pearly white facade and cupolas, the Hofburg was built as a castle for Archduke Sigmund the Rich in the 15th century, expanded…
26.27 MILES
On good days, views from Germany’s rooftop extend into four countries. The return trip starts in Garmisch aboard a cogwheel train (Zahnradbahn) that chugs…
5.33 MILES
Innsbruck’s pride and joy is the Gothic Hofkirche, one of Europe’s finest royal court churches. It was commissioned in 1553 by Ferdinand I, who enlisted…
5.43 MILES
Innsbruck's golden wonder and most distinctive landmark is this Gothic oriel, built for Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I (1459–1519), lavishly festooned…
11.38 MILES
You almost feel like breaking out into a rendition of ‘Heigh-Ho’ at Silberbergwerk Schwaz, as you board a mini train and venture deep into the bowels of…
4.49 MILES
Swarovski crystals sparkle in all their glory at the fantasy fairy-tale Kristallwelten. A giant’s head spewing water into a pond greets you in the park,…
24.55 MILES
One of Tyrol’s true architectural highlights is the ochre-and-white Zisterzienstift in Stams, founded in 1273 by Elizabeth of Bavaria, the mother of…
