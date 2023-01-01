Krimmler Wasserfälle

Enshrouded in mist, arched by a rainbow, frozen solid – this waterfall always looks extraordinary, no matter what time of year. The Wasserfallweg (Waterfall Trail), which starts at the ticket office and weaves gently uphill through mixed forest, has numerous viewpoints with photogenic close-ups of the falls.

It’s about a two-hour round-trip walk, or double that if you want to continue along the glacial Achental valley, which shadows a burbling brook to Hölzlahneralm. Up here, you’ll have fantastic views of boulder-strewn pastures and 3000m-high peaks – you can even stay the night if you’re too tired to head back down to Krimml.