The main draw for hikers in Ginzling is the Naturpark Zillertaler Alpen, a 379-sq-km nature park and pristine alpine wilderness of deep valleys and glaciated peaks. The Naturparkhaus Zillertaler Alpen runs 200 excellent themed guided hikes, most costing between €5 and €10, from May to October. The extensive program includes everything from llama trekking to sunrise photo excursions, herb walks and alpine hikes.

Be sure to reserve your place by 5pm on the day before your planned hike.