Mayrhofen's 'action mountain', the Penken is where it is at in both winter and summer. Opened in 2015, the slick cable car affords panoramic views as it glides up to 1790m. Downhill mountain bikers are in heaven here, with numerous tours from easy-peasy to demanding. The website www.mayrhofen.at has a virtual bike map. It's also a magnet for hikers, paragliders and climbers, and skiers and freeriders in winter, with the Harakiri and Vans Penken Park.