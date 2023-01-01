One of the high points (in every sense) of the Grossglockner Road, the 2369m Kaiser-Franz-Josefs-Höhe viewpoint takes its name from the Austrian emperor who stopped by in 1856. It commands astonishing ringside views of mighty Grossglockner and the snaking Pasterze Glacier. Get the inside scoop on Hohe Tauern National Park at the interactive visitor centre.

From the visitor centre, you can strike out on the Gamsgrubenweg, a tunnel telling the story of the origins of the Pasterze, the largest glacier in the Eastern Alps. Look out for ibex and marmots as you emerge on the other side. There are free guided hikes here daily at 11am from July to September. There's also a secure 30-minute trail heading across the Pasterze Glacier should you wish to get a close-up of its icy tongue.