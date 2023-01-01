Stadtpfarrkirche St Andrä

The town's main church has an attractive Gothic rib-vaulted ceiling, a startling baroque altar, 14th-century frescoes and a pair of unusual tombstones sculpted in red Salzburg marble. Alongside is the solemn Kriegergedächtniskapelle (war memorial chapel) sheltering Albin Egger-Lienz’ controversial frescoes, one depicting an emaciated Jesus postresurrection, which in 1925 so scandalised the Vatican that religious activity was banned here for the next 60-odd years. Pick up the keys hanging on the door at Pfarrgasse 13 (across the bridge behind the Kirchenwirt restaurant).