Excavations are still under way at the Aguntum archaeological site in nearby Dölsach to piece together the jigsaw puzzle of this 2000-year-old municipium, which flourished as a centre of trade and commerce under Emperor Claudius. Take a stroll around the excavations then visit the glass-walled museum to explore Lienz’ Roman roots. Bus 4406 runs out here from Monday to Saturday.

There is interactive stuff for the kids (a virtual tour through Aguntum and dress-up costumes) and exhibitions featuring fun elements such as traditional Roman recipes.