As though cupped in celestial hands and held up to the mighty Alps, this 15th-century pilgrimage church lifts gazes, and spirits. Inside is a tabernacle, which purportedly contains a tiny phial of Christ’s blood, hence the village name (Heiligenblut means ‘holy blood’). Legend has it that the phial was discovered by a saint named Briccius, who was buried in an avalanche on this spot more than a thousand years ago.