Gasteiner Wasserfall

Bad Gastein’s star attraction is this 341m waterfall, which rages over rugged cliff faces and through thick forest to tumble into three turquoise pools. The waterfall’s wispy, ethereal beauty captured the imagination of Klimt, Max Liebermann, Schubert and Empress Elisabeth. The stone Wasserfallbrücke (waterfall bridge) is the best vantage point, and the trailhead for the Wasserfallweg (waterfall path) shadows the magnificent cataract and provides some great photo ops.