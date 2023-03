A slightly unexpected story in Gmünd is told by the Porsche Museum Helmut Pfeifhofer. A Porsche factory operated here from 1944 to 1950 and the first car to bear the famous name (a 356) was handmade here. One of these models is on display (only 52 were built), together with about 15 other models and a couple of the wooden frames used in their construction. There’s a 15-minute film (in German and English) on Dr Porsche’s life and work.