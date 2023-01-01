Looking every inch the fairy-tale castle with its setting atop a rocky outcrop and sturdy towers, medieval Burg Mauterndorf is its village's pride and joy. It was built in the 13th century by the archbishops of Salzburg on the site of a Roman fort. The castle now houses a regional museum and provides the backdrop for various cultural events. Mauterndorf is on Hwy 99; buses run here several times daily from Radstadt (€9, 48 minutes).

It is believed that in the Middle Ages the main road passed directly through the castle courtyard and tolls were extracted from road users.