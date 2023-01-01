The fascinating Salzbergwerk (salt mine) is situated high above Hallstatt on Salzberg (Salt Mountain) and is the lake's major cultural attraction. The bilingual German–English tour details how salt is formed and the history of mining, and takes visitors down into the depths on miners' slides – the largest is 60m (on which you can get your photo taken).

The Hallstätter Hochtal (Hallstatt High Valley) near the mine was also an Iron Age burial ground. An audio guide (€5), available from the base station of the funicular, takes you through the numbered stations and explains the site and rituals of burial.

The funicular is the easiest way up to the mountain station, from where the mine is 15 minutes’ walk; a switchback trail takes about 40 minutes to walk. Another option is to take the steps behind the Beinhaus and follow the trail until it joins the picturesque Soleleitungsweg; go left and follow the very steep trail past the waterfall and up the steps. It’s a tough climb, and not really for children.