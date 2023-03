From Obertraun you can catch a cable car to Krippenstein (2109m), where you'll find the 5 Fingers viewing platform, which protrudes over a sheer cliff face in five differently shaped platforms (one is reminiscent of a diving board). On a clear day the views from here down across the lake are little short of magnificent; a glass floor allows you to peer directly down beyond your feet into a gaping void. It will either cure your vertigo or turn you into a blathering mess.