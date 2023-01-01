A double act that combines with one of Austria’s most unusual and refreshing museums, the Museum for Sanitary Objects (Klo & So), the K-Hof museum complex gives a fascinating insight into the history of the region. Exhibits cover ceramics manufacture (for which Gmunden is still famous), salt, fossils and the life of the 15th-century astronomer Johannes von Gmunden, whose theories influenced Copernicus.

The museum also contains, rather oddly, much of the Gothic St Jakob’s, Gmunden’s first church.

The sanitary objects collection is monumental and includes a toilet regularly mounted by the royal Po (bottom) of Kaiser Franz Josef in his hunting lodge near Ebensee.