Stift Kremsmünster

Kremsmünster’s enormous Benedictine abbey dates from 777, but was given a baroque facelift in the 18th century. Elaborate stucco and frescoes shape the long, low Bibliothek (library), where shelves creak under 160,000 volumes, and the Kaisersaal (Emperor’s Hall). The most prized piece in the Schatzkammer (treasury) is the gold Tassilo Chalice, which the Duke of Bavaria donated to the monks in about 780. You can visit all three on a one-hour guided tour (available in English).