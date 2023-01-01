Overlooking the Danube, the rectangular glass-and-steel Lentos is strikingly illuminated by night. The gallery guards one of Austria's finest modern-art collections, including works by Warhol, Schiele, Klimt, Kokoschka and Lovis Corinth, which sometimes feature in the large-scale exhibitions. Download Lentos' app from the website, or rent a multimedia guide (€2).

Regular guided tours in German and 30-minute guided tours in English at 4pm on the first Saturday of the month are included in admission.