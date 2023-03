Housed in a sumptuous late-19th-century building, the Landesgalerie focuses on 20th- and 21st-century paintings, photography and installations. The rotating exhibitions often zoom in on works by Upper Austrian artists, such as Alfred Kubin's expressionist fantasies and Valie Export's shocking Viennese Actionist–inspired pieces. The open-air sculpture park contrasts modern sculpture with the gallery's neoclassical architecture.