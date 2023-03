The little riverside village of Engelhartszell an der Donau is home to one of only eight licensed Trappist breweries outside Belgium, and the only one in Austria. At the abbey Engelszell (founded 1293), you can purchase monk-made brews (dark Gregorius, amber Benno, and blond Nivard); the shop also sells apple juice, liqueurs and cheeses produced here by the monks. Adjoining the shop is the abbey's gorgeous rococo church, completed in 1764.