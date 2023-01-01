Linz spreads out beneath you atop Pöstlingberg (537m), a precipitous 20- to 30-minute ride aboard the narrow-gauge Pöstlingbergbahn from the Hauptplatz. It's Austria's – and one of the world's – steepest adhesion railways (running on electricity alone, rather than cables and pulleys), which is quite some feat for such a low-lying city.

At the summit is the turn-of-the-century Grottenbahn, where families – and anyone who loves a bit of cult kitsch – can board the dragon train to trundle past gnomes, glittering stalactites and scenes from Grimms’ fairy tales.