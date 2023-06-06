Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Shop
Get even more with a Lonely Planet guide.Shop Book
Getty Images/iStockphoto
'In Linz beginnt’s' (it begins in Linz) goes the Austrian saying, and it’s spot on. This is a city on the move, with its finger on the pulse of the country's technology industry. Daring public art installations, a burgeoning cultural scene, a cyber centre and a cutting-edge gallery that looks freshly minted for a sci-fi movie all signal tomorrow’s Austria.
Linz
The technology, science and digital media of the future are in the spotlight at Linz' biggest crowd-puller. In the labs you can interact with robots,…
Linz
Overlooking the Danube, the rectangular glass-and-steel Lentos is strikingly illuminated by night. The gallery guards one of Austria's finest modern-art…
Linz
Also known as the Neuer Dom, this neo-Gothic giant of a cathedral lifts your gaze to its riot of pinnacles, flying buttresses and filigree-traceried…
Linz
Linz spreads out beneath you atop Pöstlingberg (537m), a precipitous 20- to 30-minute ride aboard the narrow-gauge Pöstlingbergbahn from the Hauptplatz…
Linz
Street art comes into its own on the graffiti-blasted industrial facades in Linz' harbourside Hafenviertel. You'll find eye-catching, larger-than-life…
Linz
Housed in a sumptuous late-19th-century building, the Landesgalerie focuses on 20th- and 21st-century paintings, photography and installations. The…
Linz
Street performers entertain the crowds, trams rumble past and locals relax in pavement cafes on the city's centrepiece square, framed by ornate baroque…
Linz
The great astronomer, mathematician and astrologer Johannes Kepler lived here while he completed the groundbreaking Rudolphine Tables. The house now…
Get to the heart of Linz with one of our in-depth, award-winning guidebooks, covering maps, itineraries, and expert guidance.
Vienna $21.99
in partnership with getyourguide