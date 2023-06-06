Linz

Impressions and Detail Views of the Monastery St. Florian in Upper Austria, near Linz

Overview

'In Linz beginnt’s' (it begins in Linz) goes the Austrian saying, and it’s spot on. This is a city on the move, with its finger on the pulse of the country's technology industry. Daring public art installations, a burgeoning cultural scene, a cyber centre and a cutting-edge gallery that looks freshly minted for a sci-fi movie all signal tomorrow’s Austria.

  • Europe, Upper Austria, Linz, ARS Electronica Center tram

    Ars Electronica Center

    Linz

    The technology, science and digital media of the future are in the spotlight at Linz' biggest crowd-puller. In the labs you can interact with robots,…

  • Lentos

    Lentos

    Linz

    Overlooking the Danube, the rectangular glass-and-steel Lentos is strikingly illuminated by night. The gallery guards one of Austria's finest modern-art…

  • Mariendom

    Mariendom

    Linz

    Also known as the Neuer Dom, this neo-Gothic giant of a cathedral lifts your gaze to its riot of pinnacles, flying buttresses and filigree-traceried…

  • Pöstlingberg

    Pöstlingberg

    Linz

    Linz spreads out beneath you atop Pöstlingberg (537m), a precipitous 20- to 30-minute ride aboard the narrow-gauge Pöstlingbergbahn from the Hauptplatz…

  • Mural Harbour

    Mural Harbour

    Linz

    Street art comes into its own on the graffiti-blasted industrial facades in Linz' harbourside Hafenviertel. You'll find eye-catching, larger-than-life…

  • Landesgalerie

    Landesgalerie

    Linz

    Housed in a sumptuous late-19th-century building, the Landesgalerie focuses on 20th- and 21st-century paintings, photography and installations. The…

  • Hauptplatz

    Hauptplatz

    Linz

    Street performers entertain the crowds, trams rumble past and locals relax in pavement cafes on the city's centrepiece square, framed by ornate baroque…

  • Kepler Salon

    Kepler Salon

    Linz

    The great astronomer, mathematician and astrologer Johannes Kepler lived here while he completed the groundbreaking Rudolphine Tables. The house now…

