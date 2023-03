Street art comes into its own on the graffiti-blasted industrial facades in Linz' harbourside Hafenviertel. You'll find eye-catching, larger-than-life works from the likes of Roa (Belgium), Lords (USA), Aryz (Spain) and a host of Austrian artists. For more insider info, join one of the regular walks, workshops or cruises; combination tours include stencil and spray-can classes (you can also take classes separately). Visit the website for times and dates.