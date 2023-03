Street performers entertain the crowds, trams rumble past and locals relax in pavement cafes on the city's centrepiece square, framed by ornate baroque and pastel-coloured Renaissance houses. The square's Dreifaltigkeitssäule (Trinity Column) – a 20m pillar of Salzburg marble carved in 1723 to commemorate the town’s deliverance from war, fire and plague – glints when it catches the sunlight.