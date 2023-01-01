Pfarrkirche St Wolfgang

In the pindrop-quiet village of Kefermarkt, this pilgrimage church’s main claim to fame is its breathtaking Gothic Flügelaltar (winged altar). A masterpiece of craftsmanship, the limewood altarpiece towers 13.5m, with latticework fronds rising towards the ceiling. At the centre are three expressive figures, carved with great skill (left to right as you face them): St Peter, St Wolfgang and St Christopher. The wings of the altar bear religious scenes in low relief.

Check the online calendar for concert dates.

One-hour guided tours in German (€2.50) are also listed on the website. English tours can be arranged with advance notice.