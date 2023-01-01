Peter Affenzeller Destillerie

Single, blended and grain whiskys, liqueurs, schnapps, vodka and gin are all distilled at Peter Affenzeller, 12km southwest of Kefermarkt. Go behind the scenes on 45-minute tours (available in English) that start with a short film, show you the production process and finish at the tasting room to sample the results. Other distillery tour options include a helicopter sightseeing flight from Wels (per person €360). Even if you're not taking a tour, you can stop by its shop.