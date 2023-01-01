Peter Affenzeller Destillerie

Upper Austria

Single, blended and grain whiskys, liqueurs, schnapps, vodka and gin are all distilled at Peter Affenzeller, 12km southwest of Kefermarkt. Go behind the scenes on 45-minute tours (available in English) that start with a short film, show you the production process and finish at the tasting room to sample the results. Other distillery tour options include a helicopter sightseeing flight from Wels (per person €360). Even if you're not taking a tour, you can stop by its shop.

