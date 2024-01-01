Freistadt’s focal point is the elongated Hauptplatz, jammed between the old city walls. The square has some ornate buildings and a Gothic Stadtpfarrkirche capped with a baroque tower. Some of the houses along Waaggasse, just west of the Hauptplatz, are embellished with sgraffito mural designs.
Hauptplatz
Upper Austria
