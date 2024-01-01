Built in the 14th century on the site of a wooden chapel first mentioned in 888, the refreshingly simple Stadtpfarrkirche is noteworthy for its Gothic stained glass.
Stadtpfarrkirche
Upper Austria
Contact
Address
Get In Touch
Lonely Planet's must-see attractions
20.2 MILES
This castle, set just beyond the lake's edge and reached by a walkway, is believed to have been built on the ruins of a Roman fortress. It dates from 909…
16.57 MILES
Rising like a vision above St Florian, this abbey dates at least to 819 and has been occupied by the Canons Regular, living under Augustinian rule, since…
15.84 MILES
The technology, science and digital media of the future are in the spotlight at Linz' biggest crowd-puller. In the labs you can interact with robots,…
19.58 MILES
A double act that combines with one of Austria’s most unusual and refreshing museums, the Museum for Sanitary Objects (Klo & So), the K-Hof museum complex…
15.93 MILES
Overlooking the Danube, the rectangular glass-and-steel Lentos is strikingly illuminated by night. The gallery guards one of Austria's finest modern-art…
15.51 MILES
Also known as the Neuer Dom, this neo-Gothic giant of a cathedral lifts your gaze to its riot of pinnacles, flying buttresses and filigree-traceried…
27.23 MILES
The little riverside village of Engelhartszell an der Donau is home to one of only eight licensed Trappist breweries outside Belgium, and the only one in…
8.47 MILES
Kremsmünster’s enormous Benedictine abbey dates from 777, but was given a baroque facelift in the 18th century. Elaborate stucco and frescoes shape the…
Nearby Upper Austria attractions
0.02 MILES
Wels’ main square is framed by slender town houses, many of which conceal arcaded inner courtyards. Particularly attractive is the ivy-clad courtyard at…
0.1 MILES
Set around a quiet, geranium-filled garden, this castle is where Emperor Maximilian I drew his last breath in 1519. The folksy museum contains everything…
8.47 MILES
Kremsmünster’s enormous Benedictine abbey dates from 777, but was given a baroque facelift in the 18th century. Elaborate stucco and frescoes shape the…
8.48 MILES
The 17th-century cloisters of the Stift Kremsmünster comprise five fish ponds, each centred on a mythological statue. The trickle of water is calming and…
8.58 MILES
You don't have to tour the Stift Kremsmünster to enter its Stiftskirche. The marvellously over-the-top baroque church is criss-crossed with white…
8.59 MILES
Part of the Stift Kremsmünster complex, the 50m-high Sternwarte is dedicated to numerous schools of natural history. Spanning seven floors, the mind…
12.19 MILES
Opposite the Mediterrana Therme, this 34-hectare park features exotic and native woodlands, aromatic gardens, blooming flower beds and regularly changing…
14.99 MILES
These peaceful botanical gardens, 1.7km southwest of the centre, nurture 10,000 species, from native alpine plants to orchids, rhododendrons, tropical…