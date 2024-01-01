Stadtpfarrkirche

Upper Austria

Built in the 14th century on the site of a wooden chapel first mentioned in 888, the refreshingly simple Stadtpfarrkirche is noteworthy for its Gothic stained glass.

Lonely Planet's must-see attractions

    Seeschloss Ort

    20.2 MILES

    This castle, set just beyond the lake's edge and reached by a walkway, is believed to have been built on the ruins of a Roman fortress. It dates from 909…

    Augustiner Chorherrenstift

    16.57 MILES

    Rising like a vision above St Florian, this abbey dates at least to 819 and has been occupied by the Canons Regular, living under Augustinian rule, since…

    Ars Electronica Center

    15.84 MILES

    The technology, science and digital media of the future are in the spotlight at Linz' biggest crowd-puller. In the labs you can interact with robots,…

    K-Hof

    19.58 MILES

    A double act that combines with one of Austria’s most unusual and refreshing museums, the Museum for Sanitary Objects (Klo & So), the K-Hof museum complex…

    Lentos

    15.93 MILES

    Overlooking the Danube, the rectangular glass-and-steel Lentos is strikingly illuminated by night. The gallery guards one of Austria's finest modern-art…

    Mariendom

    15.51 MILES

    Also known as the Neuer Dom, this neo-Gothic giant of a cathedral lifts your gaze to its riot of pinnacles, flying buttresses and filigree-traceried…

    Stift Engelszell

    27.23 MILES

    The little riverside village of Engelhartszell an der Donau is home to one of only eight licensed Trappist breweries outside Belgium, and the only one in…

    Stift Kremsmünster

    8.47 MILES

    Kremsmünster’s enormous Benedictine abbey dates from 777, but was given a baroque facelift in the 18th century. Elaborate stucco and frescoes shape the…

Nearby Upper Austria attractions

1. Stadtplatz

0.02 MILES

Wels’ main square is framed by slender town houses, many of which conceal arcaded inner courtyards. Particularly attractive is the ivy-clad courtyard at…

2. Burg Wels

0.1 MILES

Set around a quiet, geranium-filled garden, this castle is where Emperor Maximilian I drew his last breath in 1519. The folksy museum contains everything…

3. Stift Kremsmünster

8.47 MILES

Kremsmünster’s enormous Benedictine abbey dates from 777, but was given a baroque facelift in the 18th century. Elaborate stucco and frescoes shape the…

4. Fischbehälter

8.48 MILES

The 17th-century cloisters of the Stift Kremsmünster comprise five fish ponds, each centred on a mythological statue. The trickle of water is calming and…

5. Stiftskirche

8.58 MILES

You don't have to tour the Stift Kremsmünster to enter its Stiftskirche. The marvellously over-the-top baroque church is criss-crossed with white…

6. Sternwarte

8.59 MILES

Part of the Stift Kremsmünster complex, the 50m-high Stern­warte is dedicated to numerous schools of natural history. Spanning seven floors, the mind…

7. Kurpark

12.19 MILES

Opposite the Mediterrana Therme, this 34-hectare park features exotic and native woodlands, aromatic gardens, blooming flower beds and regularly changing…

8. Botanischer Garten

14.99 MILES

These peaceful botanical gardens, 1.7km southwest of the centre, nurture 10,000 species, from native alpine plants to orchids, rhododendrons, tropical…