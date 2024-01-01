Kurpark

Upper Austria

Opposite the Mediterrana Therme, this 34-hectare park features exotic and native woodlands, aromatic gardens, blooming flower beds and regularly changing art installations. There are 40km of trails, and playgrounds for the kids. To inhale the spa's iodised salt for free, head for the central pavilion, where 1000L of the stuff filters through twig walls every hour.

