Part of the Stift Kremsmünster complex, the 50m-high Stern­warte is dedicated to numerous schools of natural history. Spanning seven floors, the mind-boggling collection steps from fossilised starfish to the skeleton of an Ice Age cave bear. It’s a giddy climb up a spiral staircase to the top floor, which displays the Keppler sextant and affords a bird’s-eye perspective of the town and gently rolling countryside beyond. Guided tours are available in English.